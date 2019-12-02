Battle of the Beards raises over $12,000 for children's hospital

The Battle of the Beards came to an end Monday throughout the Quad Cities.

Local law enforcement agencies teamed up for No Shave November and they did so in the form of beards.

Davenport, Bettendorf, Milan, Silvis, Moline, East Moline, Rock Island, Rock Island County, Scott County, Coal Valley, Walcott, Bluegrass, Buffalo, Eldridge and Geneseo participated.

On Monday, they announced the total donation, community-wide, was $12,119.25 for the University of Iowa Stead Family's Children's Hospital.