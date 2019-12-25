Be on the lookout for gift card scams during the holiday season

It's the holiday season so be on the lookout for scammers.

Con artists are making millions of dollars by going into major retailers and engaging in gift card scams.

Now that gift cards are becoming more and more popular among consumers. Thieves have figured out a way to steal information and tamper with the cards inside the store before you buy the gift card.

Be sure to examine the decal covering the card's pin number to make sure the pin is not visible.

Scammers can get enough information from a card still on the rack to go online and monitor the gift card's activity. Once a card is activated at the register, thieves can encode that card's data onto any card with a magnetic stripe and use that counterfeit to purchase merchandise at the retailer.