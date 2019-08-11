Bear bites sleeping teen in Utah

A 13-year-old boy was attacked by a bear while he was sleeping.

A bear is being hunted after it attacked a teen at a Utah campground. A brown bear is seen in a file photo. (Source: Pexels)

Wildlife authorities said a small bear bit the boy on the face early Friday at Dewey Bridge Campground

The teen, who had injuries to his right cheek and ear, was taken to the hospital and released later in the day.

Utah wildlife officials now working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services to track and capture the bear.

The bear will likely be euthanized since it has shown no fear of humans.

Darren DeBloois of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resource said the campers didn’t do anything wrong and characterized the incident as a “chance encounter.”

“These are the kinds of things that keep me awake at night,” he said.

