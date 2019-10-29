Beef patties sold in Iowa are being recalled

Beef patties that were sold in Iowa and Wisconsin are now being recalled.

OSI Industries, LLC, a Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin establishment, is recalling approximately 4,218 pounds of ready-to-eat beef patty products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service just announced.

The frozen, ready-to-eat beef patty items were produced on August 10, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

38-lb. bulk lined boxes of frozen, ready-to-eat “CHAR-BROILED BEEF PATTIES (CARAMEL COLOR ADDED)” with lot code 22219.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 1300” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to firms that further process the product in Iowa and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered during further processing activities at another federal establishment.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in freezers of firms that further process the product. Further processing firms that have purchased the product are urged not to distribute them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

If you have questions regarding the recall can contact OSI Industries, LLC, toll-free, at 855-206-1934.

If you have food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.