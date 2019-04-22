Beer industry booming across the Quad Cities

Micro-breweries are popping up all over the country and the Quad Cities is no exception.

Galena Brewing Co. is getting ready to open their second location and it will be right here in the Quad Cities. This is part of a trend of the increasing popularity of micro-breweries across the nation.

While the doors haven't opened yet, the buzz for the new brewery is growing.

"We are very thirsty and I know they are very thirsty too. So, we want to get together and get those taps flowing," Warren Bell, who owns Galena Brewing Co. with his wife Kathy, said.

The couple opened their first location in Galena back in April 2009 and are ready to celebrate their ten-year anniversary.

"We've made about 17,000 gallons since then. we make 12 different brands," Bell said.

For now the Moline location won't be brewing it's own beer, but sharing what is already made in galena.

"We will have some special ales for Moline. As we develop and start to understand what the tastes are here, we'll make those kinds of beers that satisfy the people here," Bell said.

But Bell said they are leaving room to expand if the public wants it.

"We have space in the back there that if the demand in moline is sufficient, we will put a brewery back there," he said.

The expansion of Galena Brewing Co. is consistent with the growing popularity of microbreweries. In the United States, nearly 1,000 new breweries were added in 2018 alone. There are an estimated 72-hundred craft breweries in the U.S. and it’s a 27-billion dollar a year industry.

"I think the attraction is artisanal values. Craftsmanship in beer. So much in the decades in the past, we've had manufactured beer which was the same old same old. And people are now looking for some more variety. In the craft beer world, there's so much variety. Like an explosion. It's like the wild west," Bell said.

Bell believes the market will become saturated eventually, but for now it will continue to grow.

"If you go back to the 1800s there was a brewery in each little town. At least one. In Galena there were nine. So we haven't reached that point yet and so we have a ways to go," he said.

As construction nears completion, Bell is excited to add to the brewery scene in the Quad Cities.

"We took this opportunity to bring our beer to the whole Quad Cities. We hope to tighten up that relationship with our customers and see how they enjoy our beers and try out different beers with them and so on. So it will be more of a community type thing," he said.

Galena Brewing Co. expects to open its Moline location in the next couple of weeks. They will update with specific details on their Facebook page. There's a link on the right side of this page.