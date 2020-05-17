Police investigating after body found on shore of the Mississippi River near Bellevue

Authorities are investigating after a dead body was located on the shore of the Mississippi River Saturday.

Bellevue Police said they were notified at approximately 1:32 p.m. Saturday of the discovery approximately one mile north of Bellevue.

The body was recovered, according to police, and turned over the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office will transport the body to Ankeny for further investigation and positive identification.

No additional details were available Saturday.