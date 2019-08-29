Bellevue remembers Coach Anderson

At the end of July, Ken Anderson drown in a swimming pool accident in the Village of East Davenport. The former coach and teacher in the Bellevue school district will be remembered this football season with a special neon stripe added to the blue and white helmets of the Comets. Players and coaches say that Anderson meant a lot to the community and the school, and that the neon yellow added to the school colors is just their way to show support to their beloved mentor.