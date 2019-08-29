Bellevue, Ia. At the end of July, Ken Anderson drown in a swimming pool accident in the Village of East Davenport. The former coach and teacher in the Bellevue school district will be remembered this football season with a special neon stripe added to the blue and white helmets of the Comets. Players and coaches say that Anderson meant a lot to the community and the school, and that the neon yellow added to the school colors is just their way to show support to their beloved mentor.
Bellevue remembers Coach Anderson
By Kevin Kohr |
Posted: Thu 10:52 PM, Aug 29, 2019