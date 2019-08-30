July started a new trend of a month with below normal precipitation and now August will follow in it's foot steps. Although it's not quite as drastic as July, August will finish slightly below normal for the month in the rainfall department. This means moderate drought continues to linger in our area. For the year as a whole, we are still well above normal. As of today we are the 15th wettest year on record and wettest since 2010.
Below Normal Precipitation Trend Continues
By kevin phelps |
Posted: Fri 3:34 AM, Aug 30, 2019