Belvidere schools on lockdown for what officials are calling a "safety issue"

Belvidere North High School and surrounding schools are on lockdown for what district leaders are calling a "safety issue."

The lockdown includes Belvidere North, Belvidere Central Middle School, and Seth Whitman Elementary School. Roads around that area are closed.

Shortly after 10 a.m., authorities say the school grounds are "secure." Police say there was no evidence found to support the 911 call's claims.

A post on the Belvidere School District's Facebook page alerted the community to the situation:

Parents are asked to go to the former Shopko at 1400 Big Thunder Boulevard to pick up children once they are dismissed. It's unknown when the lockdown will be lifted.

