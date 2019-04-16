Ben & Jerry’s issues partial recall of 2 flavors over undeclared nuts

Ben & Jerry’s has recalled a limited quantity of two flavors because they could contain nuts that aren’t declared in the ingredient lists or allergy information lists on the packages.

Some of the Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk product and some Chunky Monkey pints could contain tree nuts including almonds, Brazil nuts and hazelnuts, Ben & Jerry’s parent company Unilever announced through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Unilever began its voluntary recall after an undeclared nut was found during the production product, a finding which “stemmed from an error from one of its nut suppliers.” However, “The situation has been remediated,” the company said.

Unilever warns that people with allergies or severe sensitivity to the undeclared nuts could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the recalled ice cream. The company hasn’t received reports of illnesses from the recalled flavors.

Those recalled products are:

-Ben & Jerry’s Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk product sold in a tub containing 2.4 gallons with a Consumer UPC of 076840104246 and best by date of SEP1520BJ4

-Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey pint sold in a pint tub (473 mL) with a Consumer UPC of 076840100354 and best by dates of AUG2820BH2, AUG2920BH2 or AUG3020BH2

Both flavors were distributed nationwide. The Coconut Seven Layer Bar ice cream reached customers through wholesale and scoop shops. The Chunky Monkey pints were delivered to retail stores.

No other Ben & Jerry’s products are affected by the recall other than the specific lots announced.

Customers who bought the recalled lots are asked to immediately “discontinue use of the product,” but to keep the container and call 833-236-1237 for more information.

