Ben Butterworth Parkway partially closed for I-74 construction in Moline

Officials with the Moline Parks and Recreation are letting community members know of a closure on Ben Butterworth Parkway.

"For your safety and the safety of workers, please be respectful and cautious of the closed areas on Ben Butterworth Parkway," officials said in a Facebook post.

They ask that those in the area do not climb over or through any of the fences or barricades that are put in place.

Officials say the areas remain closed for I-74 construction staging.

Please see the picture above; the entire area outlined in red is closed to the public. Please follow the marked detour.