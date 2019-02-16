Benefit held for a Moline father killed in a December shooting

The community is coming together today to honor a Moline father who was shot and killed in a December shooting.

31-year-old William Fowler was shot on December 10th in a home near Eighth Street and Fourth Avenue. Police say Fowler was not the intended target and did not have any relationship with those involved.

Fowler leaves behind friends and family -- including a wife and three children.

His mother Tina Labath says she'll remember what a funny guy he was. "He was very entertaining. He made us laugh all the time. He was definitely the comic one of the family...and we were a very close, tight-knit family and so it's been very devastating. It's a huge loss to us" said Labath.

The benefit to support his family ran until 7:00 Saturday night at 'Leisure Time' on the Avenue of the Cities in East Moline.

The benefit included door prizes, basket raffles, and a $5 taco dinner.