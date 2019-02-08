Benefit for the Clinton Fire Dept. to be held on Saturday

A benefit will be held on Saturday, February 9th, to support the Clinton Fire Department in Goose Lake.

The benefit will be held at Hoffy's Bar & Grill, Millennium Banquet Hall from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

There will be a silent auction, raffle, and live music. Tickets are available for $25. Children under 10 are free with a paid adult.

Tickets are sold at Billion Auto, Clinton National Bank, and JP's Landing, Albany.

Lt. Eric Hosette was killed in an explosion at the Clinton ADM facility in January. Firefighter Adam Cain was seriously hurt but has been released from the hospital.