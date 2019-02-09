Benefit held in Goose Lake for Clinton Fire's Hosette and Cain Family

Red shirts filled Millennium Banquet hall in Goose Lake. Support continues to remain strong for Clinton firefighters Adam Cain and Eric Hosette. The two were battling a fire at ADM when an blast occurred. Eric Hosette lost his life during the incident. Adam Cain was hospitalized with injuries and is on a journey towards recovery.

People gathered for a benefit filled with a silent auction, live music, food and games all to raise funds for the Hosette and Cain families.

"There's just no shortage of people saying we're not doing enough to help, and we wanted to help do something to offset the pain," says benefit organizer Bill Feaster.

Family members say the support is helping them through this difficult time.

"As a family member of Eric's, the outpouring is just been incredible it's been very humbling and I think it's really helped us with healing and the number of prayers we get is helping us to move forward from such a tragic situation," says Heather Bahnsen.

Organizers say the benefit was the result of several communities coming together.

Feaster who organized the event also works at Clinton high-school. "We were kind of walking around saying what can we do and some of the students groups wanted to help also," he told KWQC.

Megan Gandurp and Madison Meggenberg both attend Clinton High and are involved in student groups. Megan is a senior and Madison is a junior. They say as soon as they heard what had happened at ADM grain all the students wanted to help.

"We're all part of clubs at school and we basically decided to all come together as one and set up this whole thing," says Gandurp.

"We had many students go to community business, local business and have them help some of the baskets that we're selling today and it's a great feeling knowing we're helping out," says Meggenberg.

Charlotte Fire Dept and their spouses designed decals which are being sold for $7. They say all the proceeds will go to the Hosette family and they designed them to include the letter "C" which can stand for both Clinton and Charlotte.

Hundreds of items from gift baskets, art and sports memorabilia were donated from both Iowa and Illinois and are up for auction including a puppy.

The wives of the Clinton Fire Department came together to make t-shirts which are selling for $15. They say the proceeds from the T-shirts will be split evenly between the Hosette and Cain family.

"The front of the shirt is the Clinton fire department patch and the 190 was Eric Hosette's number and the E.O.W. stands for end of watch and the date of the incident. and then on the back is Adam Cain's number of the axe and then the flag," says Marissa Mussmann who's husband is a Clinton Firefighter.

Community members say they are continuing to pray for the Hosette and Cain family.

"The first phone call we make when we're in trouble is first responders not family members," says Feaster.

And organizers say this is their way of giving back to the people who serve and protect the community


