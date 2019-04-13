Benefit honors victims in deadly Muscatine house fire

Almost two months after a mother and her two children were killed in a Muscatine house fire, the community is rallying around her husband who is still recovering.

Brian Wentz is now out of the hospital, after he was badly burned and injured in the fire on February 25th. While he still has a long road to recovery, he has the support of friends, family, and strangers.

"He kind of lost everything. It's going to be a couple of years to rebuild, just physically," Kim Bowman, a friend of the Wentz-Schroeder family, said.

Following the deadly house fire, the community of Muscatine showed up help in his recovery by donating items for silent auction, and money to help with his treatment.

“I've got burns that need treating. I've got dead nerves,” Brian Wentz said.

Wentz struggled to speak during the interview because his lungs are still damaged from the fire.

Nearly two months later, friends are still mourning the loss of Wentz’s wife, Amy, and their two children.

"I was friends with Amy. She was such a mother hen to everyone and helping out when she could. She was just a really bright and loving person," Grace Cox, a friend of Amy’s, said.

The loss of the three lives is what brought the community out to show support for Brian and his family.

"Some of them didn't even know the family. They just heard what happened and wanted to help. There's a lot of area businesses that donated," Bowman said.

While mourning the loss of a friend, they are looking after Brian and his recovery.

"When I first found out, and found out they had passed and he was still alive and at the hospital…I called and they said I couldn't come up and it broke my heart, because I knew he was alone up there. And that was really tough," Bowman said.

Fire investigators still do not know the cause of the fire. The Muscatine Police Department is also assisting in the investigation.

The memorial service and funeral for Amy and the two girls is 6:00 on Monday at Church of Christ in Muscatine. If you would like to meet with the family ahead of time, you can arrive at 5:30.

If you would like to donate to the family, there is an account set-up at First National Bank. There is also a GoFundMe account, just click here.