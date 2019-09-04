Illinois man killed while defusing mines in Iraq

A man originally of Benton, Illinois, was killed in an explosion in Iraq on Sept. 3, according to Benton city officials.

Pinson worked for FSD, an NGO based in Switzerland that that clears mines. According to company officials, Pinson was killed following the explosion of an improvised explosive device. No other staff members present were harmed.

Company officials said Pinson was supervising one of 12 teams in Iraq aiming at clearing improvised explosive devices left behind by the so-called Islamic State in and around villages when they withdrew from the area in late 2016.

The incident happened near the village of Tel al-Shear, south of Mosul, Iraq.

The 31-year-old was married and father two young children. Pinson was raised in Benton, according to city officials.

There is a full investigation into the cause of the incident, however the involvement of third parties appears to be excluded, according to company officials.

Pinson had worked in the area for several months and was seasoned with explosive ordnance disposal technician with 10 years of experience in this field.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.