Bethany Baptist Church spends Sunday serving the Quad Cities

The Bethany Baptist Church out of Moline spent their Sunday serving the quad cities. After a prayer, volunteers split up into groups and went to schools and nursing homes to help with any chores that needed to be done.

“It's nice to build these relationships with teachers and principal and people in the nursing homes as well,” said the man behind the idea, as well as the Senior Pastor at Bethany Baptist, Jerry Schrick.

Serve QC Sunday is a day that members of the Bethany Baptist Church volunteer for a few times a year, and Schrick says it's brought them closer.

“I've been at Bethany now for just over 10 years, and shortly after I came it seemed like we really needed to get outside of the walls more,” said Schrick. “Be conscience about not being inward focused but outward focused.”

Schrick says it builds relationships with the community, but it also brings members of the church closer.

“It helps us work together as a team,” he added. “Some of these places we come back to over and over again so we do build a relationship with them. There's one school we've been to several times but we didn't go this time because it looks really good. They don't need our help this time!”

He says the joy of helping out others is what it's all about.

“Sometimes you just got to get out there and do it in order to get the benefit of it,” Schrick said. “You can talk about serving all day long, but once you get out there and do it then you really start to get the benefits from that, and that just helps us serving one another, serving people outside the church anytime and any situation.”

He’s sending a message of positivity and friendship.

“The people we help, we're hoping that they're just blessed,” he said. “We just want them to receive the love of Christ in a tangible way, no strings attached.”

Schrick also said besides picking up trash and doing yardwork for these schools and nursing homes, they'll also leave goodie bags for students, teachers, and nursing residents containing food and positive messages.