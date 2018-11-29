Bettendorf Alderwoman passes away after battling cancer

Bettendorf Alderwoman Debe LaMar passed away on November 29, 2018 after a battle with cancer. The city of Bettendorf made the announcement. Mayor Bob Gallagher had this say about her service to the city. "With Debe‘s passing, we lost a dear friend and tireless community advocate. Until her last day, Debe continued to fight for what’s right and represent not only her ward, but the entire community with passion, dignity and respect. She will be sorely missed.”

Ms. LaMar has been on the City Council since 1998, serving five terms. She served under three mayors and was Mayor Pro-tem for seven years. One of her proudest accomplishments was the splash pad at Lincoln Park, which was dedicated to her in June of this year.

She is survived by her son Hunter, sister, Sandra, and father, Ronald. She was 61 years-old.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

