Bettendorf, IA (KWQC) - A car menorah parade was hosted by Chabad of the Quad Cities on the eighth and final day of Hannukah. Cars adorned with menorahs traveled through Bettendorf, Davenport, Moline and Rock Island while playing music from speakers.
Hannukah is also known as the festival of lights and is a Jewish holiday which lasts eight days.
Bettendorf Car menorah parade on final day of Hanukkah
By Sarah Jones |
Posted: Sun 6:47 PM, Dec 09, 2018
