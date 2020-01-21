Bettendorf Community School District receives 44 applications for superintendent position

The Bettendorf Community School District says it's received 44 applications for its superintendent position.

Ray and Associates is screening the candidates and plans to bring eight to 12 of them to the school board for consideration at a closed session Tuesday night.

Semi-finalists will have closed session interviews with the board on Jan. 28 and 29.

Then on Feb. 6, the board will bring the finalists in for stakeholder and board interviews, as well as community forums.