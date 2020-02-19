Bettendorf Community School District to address safety concerns through new committee

The Bettendorf Community School District is taking steps to address safety concerns within the district.

This comes after concerns about safety were raised at recent board meetings.

On Wednesday, district officials sent a notice out to parents, staff and community members about the establishment of a District Safety Advisory Committee. Officials say they're establishing the committee to better understand and address concerns and opportunities.

The group will identify safety concerns within the district and develop recommendations for improvements.

Officials say the committee's work will begin with presentations on current district communication processes, protocols and policies, as well as staffing and training. The district will then work through the group's requests for more information and a census on recommendations for the board.

The committee will include the district's School Improvement Advisory Committee, as well as additional parents, students, staff, administration, board members and community members.

The meetings are happening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25; Tuesday, April 7; Thursday, April 16 and potentially Thursday, April 30.