Bettendorf Community School referendum vote tomorrow

The G.O. referendum vote, or the General Obligation vote, is tomorrow. It will give Bettendorf Schools an answer on whether or not they can expect to upgrade a few things in their high school, middle school, and some of their grade schools.

"This is an investment for everybody that is associated with this school district," said Director of Finance for the school district, Dallon Christensen. "An education is a community activity. What goes on in the schools is a big part of educating, but any school is only as good as the community that's around it."

The $30 million bond the school is reaching for would lead to improvements in the STEM programs, physical education facilities, and an upgrade on safety.

"The community will get a benefit from having students that come out of the Bettendorf School District with the skills and the tools that they need to be successful in the world," said Christensen.

Christensen says the bond would not only help current students, but future ones, and even ones looking to transfer into Bettendorf Schools.

"We have a great school district, we have great teachers, great students - we want to make sure that our facilities continue to reflect the best that this school district has," Christensen said. "Continue to entice people not only within the district, but also people that are interested in attending the district through the open enroll process."

If the bill passed, officials don't see taxes raising much - if at all. Christensen thinks if they did go up, it would only be about a $19 increase by the end of a year.

"We've shown that because of the sound financial management that this district has undertaken over the past several years that property taxes should be able to stay flat or raise very, very slightly over this 5 year planning period," said Christensen. "We do want to have a strong, growing community with great schools and those schools are a big part of the foundation of our community. The facilities that house these educational programs are also a big part of that foundation."

Anyone living in the Bettendorf School District can vote tomorrow. There are two voting locations - one at St. John Vianney Church, and the other at the Waterfront Convention Center. You can cast your vote at either place between 7 A.M. and 8 P.M.

Voters in Davenport also go to the polls tomorrow to decide whether to continue a levy that raises millions of dollars a year for school improvements. The vote happens about every 10 years and involves funding that would go towards roof repairs, and HVAC upgrades for Davenport Schools.