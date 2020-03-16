Bettendorf, Davenport, North Scott & Pleasant Valley schools to close until April 10

The Bettendorf, Davenport, North Scott and Pleasant Valley School Districts have announced they are closing all schools through Friday, April 10.

You can read the full announcement from Bettendorf school officials below.

"On Sunday, March 15, 2020 Governor Kim Reynolds recommended that K-12 school districts close from Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 10, 2020.

On Monday, March 16, the Scott County Health Department took the position that school districts follow the Governor’s recommendation. With this letter, the Bettendorf Community School District along with Davenport, North Scott and Pleasant Valley, are announcing the closure of all schools through Friday, April 10. At this time we plan on school resuming on a regular schedule on Monday, April 13, 2020.

We know that there are more unanswered questions than answers at this time. I’m hoping that additional guidance will be provided by the Governor this afternoon at her 4:30 pm press conference. Among them is the expectation from the state as to if and how this loss of student education time is made up. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

What we do know at this time is that the district will be providing some form of pick-up meal support like what has been made available to students in past summers. We also know that the state associations have suspended all athletic, music and speech practices/contact, games and performances from today through April 12, 2020.

This is an unusual time for all of us. Please continue to follow the CDC (Center for Disease Control) guidance to protect your health by practicing social distancing and avoiding close contact with people who are sick. In addition, keep washing your hands often, covering your coughs and sneezes, and stay at home if you are sick.

If you have questions about COVID-19 itself, please contact IDPH’s Center for Acute Disease Epidemiology (CADE) at (800) 362-2736 or by dialing 211."