Bettendorf Frozen Landing ice rink to open Nov. 27

The city owned ice rink known as Frozen Landing will open with a tree-lighting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 27 at 5:00 p.m.

The rink is located at Middle Road and 23rd Street in Bettendorf and is open to all ages and ability levels.

This year, admission is $1.00. Skate rentals are available for $2.00 for both children and adults. No hockey is allowed on the rink.

Hours of operation will be

:

Mondays: 1:30-9:00 p.m.

Tuesdays: 3:00-9:00 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1:30-9:00 p.m.

Thursdays: 3:00-9:00 p.m.

Fridays: 3:00-10:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 10:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.

Sundays: Noon-6:00 p.m.

January 20 & February 17 (Holiday Hours) Noon-9:00 p.m.

Operation hours may change depending on the weather. The rink may close if it's raining or there is a snow accumulation of two inches or more that needs to be cleared. from the ice,

It will also close if temperatures are above 50 degrees, or 5 degrees or colder, or whenever the wind chill is -15 degrees.