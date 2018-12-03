Bettendorf High School presents "A Charlie Brown Christmas"

A pathetic little Christmas tree helps reveal the true meaning of the season in the holiday classic, A Charlie Brown Christmas. And now, a new generation can enjoy the story brought to life on stage at Bettendorf High School Dec. 14th and 15th.

In addition to the performances, members of the public are invited to attend pre-show events for the whole family. There will be a pajama party before the Friday night performance with cookies and hot cocoa, and a special Santa's workshop with take-home crafts before the Saturday night performance. There will also be a behind-the-scenes theatre workshop held for elementary school students prior to the Saturday 3 p.m. performance.

Tickets are $6 for general admission and $30 for the Saturday morning workshop. Purchase tickets online or at the door.

