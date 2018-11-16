Bettendorf High School to have extra security Friday due to threat

Bettendorf High School will have extra security Friday after a threat was made towards the high school.

School officials say the school received a message Thursday indicating a potential threat to the school on Friday. Officials with the school have been working with the Bettendorf Police Department and the FBI and are investigating the situation.

After an investigation, both the police department and FBI believe the threat is not credible. Both support the school's decision on holding classes Friday.

School officials say while they do not deem the threat credible, they will have extra security on campus to "provide a measure of assurance and peace to students, staff and families."