Charges pending for Bettendorf Middle student after student, staff member and school officer are injured

School officials say the middle school in Bettendorf was on a temporary lockdown Thursday morning.

Dispatch officials told TV6 they were called there for a disturbance and a need for an ambulance.

School officials told TV6 that during the lockdown students were safe, secure and that there was no threat towards the students.

A release from city officials says that the police department was called to the school for a disturbance. City officials say a student had assaulted another student and a staff member at the school. Officials say once the school resource officer intervened, he was also assaulted.

The assaulted student, staff member and school resource officer were all injured during the incident. The staff member and school resource officer were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The suspect student was taken to Juvenile Detention with charges pending.