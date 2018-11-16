Bettendorf Names New Fire Chief

Bettendorf, Iowa (KWQC) – The City of Bettendorf is promoting its assistant fire chief, Steve Knorrek, to the head position.

Assistant Chief Knorrek has been serving as interim fire chief since April when Chief Gerry Voelliger retired.

Knorrek has served the city’s fire department since 1983.

According to the Bettendorf City Administrator, the city decided to not spread their search nationwide for the position. Instead they hired within.

“We feel Assistant Chief Knorrek’s impressive history with the Bettendorf Fire department will make him an excellent leader who will continue to provide quality service to our community.”

The Bettendorf City Council will approve Knorrek’s promotion on Tuesday.

A swearing-in ceremony will be held, Tuesday, December 4.

