Bettendorf Parker Kress is headed to the Superbowl

At fifteen, Parker Kress was forced to make a decision well beyond his years. "The decision to cut off my leg was I think the biggest choice I ever made," Kress told KWQC.

“And looking back I definitely think I made the right choice. My leg wasn't healthy and it was holding me back so I think the choice to get rid of it and move on for that was the choice that has made the biggest impact on me," he added.

Parker fought cancer. And during his battle, he spent a year in the hospital doing chemo

"Most of his chemotherapy stays were for five days at a time. and he would be sick the entire time. he'd throw up every day it was a really hard battle for him,” says his mom Kristin Dumser. Parker's outlook on life and support from his family and friends helped him get through it all. Parker says it's pertinent to focus on the future because everything is temporary. And he emphasizes keeping a positive outlook. His mom recalls him using empty syringes as water guns and hiding fake bugs around his room for the nurses to unexpectedly discover.

Parker has been cancer-free for three years now. And his battle is one that has made an impact on many. As well as his efforts to give back to his community, which have included a toy drive.

At a recent Hawkeye game, Parker was presented with two tickets to the Superbowl. "I didn't even know what was happening, my face was just, I was just shocked. and it's so amazing," says Kress with a grin from ear to ear.

The teenager says he has been overwhelmed by the number of people who are excited for him to have this experience.

And which team is he going to be rooting for?

"Not the Patriots," chuckles Kress.

Parker says being invited to the Superbowl is a moment he'll never forget.

