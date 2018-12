UPDATE 1:57 p.m. 12/9: The Bettendorf Police Chief says the death appears to be natural causes.

ORIGINAL STORY: Bettendorf Police are investigating the death a male found in the yard of a home.

Police say the body was called in by a passerby who noticed it lying in a yard in the 2000 block of Central Avenue.

It is unclear how the male died but police do not believe it is suspicious.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.