Bettendorf Police investigating rash of vandalism to homes and businesses

Bettendorf Police have identified the suspects involved in numerous acts of vandalism.

Friday, the department shared on their Facebook page a post which said they received calls of criminal damage to residences and businesses that happened in the overnight hours on Thursday into Friday.

Bettendorf Police wrote, "It appears that someone had too much time on their hands and decided to drive around town and shoot other people's property with a BB gun, causing over $20,000 in damage."

Saturday, the department updated the post, writing that damages reported were in neighborhoods bordered north and south by 53rd Ave. and Forest Grove, as well as neighborhoods bordered east and west by Utica Ridge Rd. and Devils Glen Rd.

Bettendorf Police have not yet released the name of the suspects or identified whether anyone has been arrested.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have surveillance video that could help in the investigation is asked to contact Bettendorf Police Department's Detective Bureau at 563-344-4023.

