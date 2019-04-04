Bettendorf Police looking for stolen motorcycles

Bettendorf Police are looking for three stolen motorcycles.

On February 26, 2019, someone stole a motorcycle from the parking lot at Chateau Knoll Apartments in Bettendorf between the hours of 10:30 AM and 2:00 PM. The bike is described as a metallic blue 2015 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200. It is valued at $11,000.

Two other motorcycles have been stolen in Bettendorf as well: On February 16, 2019 a silver 2015 Yamaha was stolen at Chateau Knoll and on February 21, 2019, a red 1992 Harley Davidson 883 was taken from the 900 block of State Street.

If you know who stole these bikes or where they are located, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.