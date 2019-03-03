Bettendorf Police save exotic animal Sunday

Sunday wasn't a normal day on the police force for Bettendorf officers.

According to a Facebook post on their department page, while conducting an investigation at a local business, Bettendorf's Officer Hayes noticed a tiny creature outside shivering. Officer Hayes was able to safely rescue the little one, also known as a Sugar Glider.

Animal Control was contacted and now has the furry fellow.

The Bettendorf Police Department says a sugar glider is considered an exotic pet. The department also calls the little one their new mascot. No word yet of a name for the creature.

According to the website PetMD, while sugar gliders look similar to flying squirrels, a sugar glider is not a rodent. Sugar gliders belong to the marsupial family, like a kangaroo, and the females have a small pouch to carry their young. PetMD also notes sugar gliders are nocturnal and live in groups in Australia and New Guinea.

See below for the department's post and the adorable pictures.