Bettendorf Police sending out a warning about a scam involving law enforcement

Scam Alert to pass along. Bettendorf Police received complaints over the weekend concerning individuals calling residents and identifying themselves as being with a law enforcement agency. The suspects either asked for phone numbers of the victims' coworkers and had specific names, under the guise of needing to serve a subpoena, or told the victims a warrant had been issued for their arrest for missing jury duty. In order to cancel the warrant, the victims were told to purchase green dot (pre-paid debit) cards for a specific dollar amount, then call the number back with the activation numbers.

Bettendorf Police want to remind you that law enforcement agencies will never make these types of demands and will never accept payment, of any kind, over the phone. We also want to remind you if you receive a phone call from someone identifying themselves as law enforcement that appears suspicious, hang up. To determine whether the call is legitimate, call 911