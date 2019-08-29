Bettendorf Police warn of social security scam phone calls

The Bettendorf Police Department warned the public Thursday night to beware of scam phone calls by suspects purporting to be from the “social security office.”

“The suspect calling states the victim’s social security number has been suspended due to some type of fraudulent activity,” Bettendorf Police posted on Facebook.

“The suspect then asks the victim to verify their social security number, as well as, financial account and credit card information.”

Police say it appears there are different variations of the scam, and the call is from a live person, not a recording.

“I’ve had 3 calls in less than a week,” Facebook user Dianna Bradley Smith commented on the police Facebook post.

“One day I got about 15 calls from them!” commented Lindsay Vazquez.

“Remember to never give out any of your personal information to anyone that has called you,” the Bettendorf Police Facebook post says.

“Simply hang up the phone if you receive this type of scam phone call.”