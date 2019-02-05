Informational meeting planned about decision to move Bettendorf students to new building in August

The Bettendorf School District is holding an informational meeting Tuesday night about a recent decision to temporarily move students at Mark Twain and Thomas Jefferson Elementaries to the Ross College building. There's construction underway at Mark Twain.

The move will cost the district $359,000 dollars but board members it's the least expensive option.

And the decision to move the students isn't popular with some parents.

"So you're going to have her go to a school for X weeks then to another school?" asked Amber Vaughn, a Bettendorf parent. "Do you have any idea how hard it is for them to go to the first day of school and then go to another?"

Students will go to Ross College from August 2019 through December 2019, or until the construction project at Mark Twain is complete.

Tuesday's informational meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Grant Wood Elementary.

