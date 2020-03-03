Bettendorf Schools name Dr. Jim Spelhaug as interim superintendent

The Bettendorf School Board has named Dr. Jim Spelhaug as interim superintendent to take over for the remainder of the school year.

The name is a familiar one, as Dr. Spelhaug served 15 years as superintendent of the Pleasant Valley School District. He retired from the district back in June of 2019.

Dr. Spelhaug will start on the job Tuesday, March 3rd and serve until the end of June.

In February, Bettendorf Superintendent Michael Raso announced he was taking a personal leave of absence through the end of the year.

Bettendorf School Board President Adam Holland says Dr. Spelhaug is familiar with the district and will help guide the board, staff and students until a permanent replacement is found.