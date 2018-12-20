Bettendorf Soldier surprises kids for Christmas

Christmas came a little early for one Bettendorf family as their father who's been deployed to Iraq for almost a year surprised his five kids last night.

“There are some kids whose parents don't get to be with them at Christmas,” said Pastor Brian Smith, in the recorded video.

What started as a bible study session for the Burns family on Wednesday night at Wildwood Church.

“Is going to have to go through Christmas without their Dad. Do you know why?” said Pastor Smith.

The night would quickly change to the kid’s happiest day of their life. As they watched their father walk out from behind the gym. Their dad was finally home after being gone since January 2018.

“I knew it was my dad and I was shocked because I thought he was going to be coming in January,” said Nora Burns, daughter of Jessi and Michael.

The reunion came just in time for Christmas, something the children had been praying about.

“I’m going to play with him at Christmas and papa and grandma,” said Macky Burn, son of Jessi and Michael.

Even waking up Thursday morning, it still doesn't feel real for the family that dad’s home.

“That was really special to see that in their faces, to see them light up. It really made my day,” said Michael Burns, U.S. Army.

The surprise was put together by Michael’s wife Jessi and their Pastor Brain Smith, who's also been in the army for 21 years.

“I was able to hold it together, but for a father to come home one week before Christmas. I don't think it gets any better than that,” said Pastor Smith.

Michael got home Tuesday night and with the help of a family friend his wife was able to sneak him into the house without the kids knowing.

“It was the absolute hardest thing to be able to not see the kids right off,” said Michael Burns.

The couple says seeing the children's reaction made it worth it.

“We were really excited when we heard that he would be able to come home and it was a hard secret to keep,” said Jessi Burns.

For 19 years Michael has been serving the country and that's meant missing holiday's and special events.

“As a dad, it's hard to be away from your children,” said Michael Burns.

It’s the moments like these that make the hard times and answered prayers so much more.

“When we do get to spend the holidays and special times together we are just so much more appreciative and know what it's like on the other side,” said Jessi Burns.

“I’m just excited and glad that he could come home and we can spend time as family together,” said Nora Burns.

