Village Inn, 1210 State St., Bettendorf, has closed permanently.

(KWQC)

A sign on the door Monday read, "We're sorry, this location is now permanently closed. Visit one of our nearby locations to dig into something delicious."

The sign also encourages diners to find another location by visiting villageinn.com/locations.

This is just the most recent Village Inn to close. One location in Davenport and one in Clinton have also closed their doors for good.