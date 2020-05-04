Bettendorf addresses confusion regarding utility bills over "error" mentioning suspension

City officials in Bettendorf are issuing an important message for residents regarding their latest city utility bill.

In a Facebook post, officials say a group of bills that were printed and mailed by the city's printing vendor last month contained an error. This error, according to officials, is creating confusion for some residents due to it mentioning a suspension.

"In the field normally showing the charge for late payments the bill says, “Suspended – Pay Amount Due,"" officials said. "This is a reference to the City suspending late fees in response to the COVID-19 crisis. It is NOT an indication that your City utility account has been suspended. Staff identified the printing error and immediately corrected subsequent billings."

Any resident that has questions regarding their City of Bettendorf utility bill or are having difficulties making a payment, please contact the city at 563-344-4114 or email ahenze@bettendorf.org .