Bettendorf casino fined after mom sneaks teen son inside

The Isle of Capri Casino in Bettendorf was fined $10,000 Tuesday by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission after a mother helped her underage son get onto the gambling floor.

The incident occurred on August 31, 2019, according to a stipulation agreement between the casino and the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.

The agreement, dated February 4, states Danielle Skrogstad helped her son, 17, get inside the casino even though by law patrons must be at least 21 to enter.

Isle of Capri Casino General Manager Nancy Ballenger said the minor had been turned away from the door twice, and it was only when Skrogstad distracted staff members that he was able to gain access, according to Vegas Slots Online.

The stipulation agreement states the teen “was on the gaming floor for almost 2 hours and may have participated in gambling” and photos provided by Skrogstad suggest he played electronic blackjack.

The casino learned of the incident, the agreement states, only after Skrogstad later told them “in an attempt to gain something of value” from the casino.

Skrogstad was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and later convicted, according to the agreement.

Ballenger said the last time a similar incident happened was nine years ago, and she is proud of her casino’s program to prohibit minors from the gaming floor.