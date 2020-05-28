Bettendorf conducts smoke testing in city sewers

If you see smoke coming from the drains, let the City of Bettendorf know.

The city announced that it will conduct testing of sanitary sewer lines starting June 1, 2020. Crews will be looking for leaks and defects in the system and smoke should NOT enter homes or businesses unless a leak is present. If you see smoke, you should let the city know.

To minimize the chances of smoke entering a building, you should pour water into all drains prior to the testing. If any smoke enters a building, report it to crews at the site or call the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4088.

The city says the smoke is non-toxic and relatively harmless but exposure should be avoided since it may irritate nasal passages. Pets will generally react in a similar way and will need proper ventilation. People with heart or respiratory ailments are encouraged to leave the house during the testing.

Testing should take no longer than 30 minutes for each section of sewer that is being worked on.

Smoke testing is expected to last approximately eight weeks, weather permitting.

