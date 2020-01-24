Bettendorf couple charged with animal neglect in case of abused pitbull, Emmanuel

A Bettendorf couple is facing animal neglect charges after a dog showed up at Kings Harvest Pet Rescue with serious signs of abuse in December.

The gray and white pitbull, named "Emmanuel" by shelter staff, died hours later from his injuries.

Dennis Terrell Stewart, 38, and Vanessa Marie Bruyntjens, 39, are each charged with one count of Animal Neglect Resulting in Death or Serious Injury, a serious misdemeanor.

According to a criminal complaint filed on Jan. 10, on Dec. 9, 2019, Stewart brought the neglected and malnourished dog to Kings Harvest at approximately 10:15 a.m.

According to the shelter's intake report, he told staff he had been out at Scott County Park and came across Emmanuel while he was walking his dog. He said Emmanuel was laying on the ground underneath a tree, so he picked him up and rushed him to Kings Harvest.

Upon arriving, Emmanuel appeared to be lethargic, with multiple wounds and cuts. He was not responsive and could not lift his head. According to the report, he was 1/10 the size he should have been and had multiple scrapes and bruises on his body.

Staff tried to warm his body and hydrate him, but he passed away shortly after they began treatment.

According to the criminal complaint, a necropsy was then performed. The veterinarian found Emmanuel had pneumonia and sores on his body which may have resulted from lying in fecal matter and urine, which are common in poor living conditions.

On Dec. 12, 2019, Stewart met with officers at the Scott County Park. Stewart showed them where he had found Emmanuel, but police say the area where Emmanuel was supposed to have been lying showed no signs of being disturbed, "especially if an animal was injured and trying to get situated at the base of the tree."

Police then began canvassing neighboring homes and asking whether Stewart and Bruyntjens, who shared a home, had a dog matching Emmanuel's description. Neighbors told police Stewart and Bruyntjens had two gray pitbulls in their basement at their home on Brown Street that Stewart never let outside.

According to the complaint, on Dec. 18, 2019, the property owner's wife spoke with animal control and told an animal control officer that there were two dogs living in the home but that one of the dogs had to be euthanized the previous week.

Police then interviewed Stewart. He told police Emmanuel, actually named "King", was his. He said King was a puppy from the couple's other pitbull, "Charlotte."

Stewart said King was four-years-old and had developed a twisted stomach. He took him to the vet, but the surgical procedure to treat him would have cost $6,000. He said he and Bruyntjens couldn't afford the procedure.

Stewart said he was given pills to possibly help with King's issue. King was given the medication, but after a few days, he stopped eating and drinking water. Stewart said he then took King to Kings Harvest and made up the story about finding him because he could not put him down himself.

Police then executed a search warrant at the couple's home on Brown Street. While searching the garage, they found that nearly the entire floor was covered in dog feces, which was mixed with dry dog food. Stewart said he would put the dogs in the garage when no one was home. He also said he only cleaned the garage floor once a year.

Police say because Stewart and Bruyntjens lived together in the same home under contract, both were responsible for the animals in the home. Police say in this case, both were responsible for helping King receive medical attention and not allowing him to be subjected to the "horrible conditions" and suffering he endured.

Stewart was taken into custody on Thursday and was released on a cash bond of $1,000 on Friday. He appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to Animal Neglect Resulting in Serious Death or Injury.

According to court records, Bruyntjens was taken into custody on Friday after a warrant was issued for her arrest on Jan. 10 for Animal Neglect Resulting in Serious Death or Injury. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 20 at 8:30 a.m.

Kings Harvest had previously offered at $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the abuser(s).