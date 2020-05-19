Bettendorf couple to donate a total of $100k to Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund

A Quad Cities couple is giving back and will match every dollar donated to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund in the days ahead with two dollars.

Lynn and Dennis Quinn have said they will donate a total of $100,000 to support the Quad Cities region’s response to COVID-19 as community businesses begin to open businesses.

“It bears repeating that communities all across the country will be addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for years to come,” said Sherry Ristau, president and CEO at the Quad Cities Community Foundation. “Here in the Quad Cities, while the immediate needs have revealed themselves in over $3 million of grant requests from nonprofits in the region that have come into the Community Foundation, the ripple effects will continue in the months ahead. We are committed to supporting our community through the generosity of donors.”

Officials say the Community Foundation is continuing to accept donations to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund, which has just over $1.15 million in gifts.

Lynn and Dennis, of Bettendorf, and their family, will match every dollar donated up to $50,000 with two additional dollars from their $100,000 gift, to result in an additional $150,000 for relief and recovery.

“We turned to the Community Foundation years ago to guide us in conducting our community giving in the best possible way,” Dennis said. “This pandemic has impacted so many people in the Quad Cities, so we once again came to them to ask how we could ensure that the gift we could make would reach people in most need, and in the quickest way possible.”

“The Community Foundation really understands what’s happening now, and is also preparing for the impact of COVID-19 on the community in the months ahead,” Lynn added. “We trust them. They know what we wish to do, and we know through the community work they are doing during this pandemic that they will continue to work with others to identify the greatest needs. We’re just happy that we can make this gift. And, we are hoping that our challenge gift will appeal to those who are considering a donation."

As dollars continue to be raised, grants continue to be awarded on a rolling basis. Last week, a fourth round of grants were awarded to seven organizations:

· American Red Cross, to support disaster relief efforts—$5,000

· Azubuike African American Council for the Arts, to educate and empower underrepresented communities during the pandemic—$6,000

· Christian Care, to ensure safe provision of critical services to people experiencing homelessness—$5,000

· Lutheran Services in Iowa, to ensure safe provision of critical services to families involved in the child welfare system—$3,000

· Rock Island Regional Office of Education, to connect families to internet—$840

· Salvation Army of the Quad Cities, to support emergency housing assistance—$11,000

· School Health LINK Inc., to support education and outreach during the pandemic—$10,000

With this round, a total of $736,612 from the Disaster Recovery Fund has been granted swiftly back into the community. Grants support basic human needs of the community.

TO GIVE TO THE FUND:

- You can visit this website or mail a check made payable to the “Quad Cities Community Foundation” with a note earmarking it to the “Disaster Recovery Fund” and mail it to 852 Middle Road, Suite 100, Bettendorf, IA 52722.

- To make a gift to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund online, please visit this link.

- By text you can text “UNITEQC” (use all caps) to 41444

- By mail, with checks made out to the

Quad Cities Community Foundation

Attn: Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund

852 Middle Road / Suite 100

Bettendorf, IA 52722