A baby boy born to a Bettendorf couple is this year's baby New Year, at least in the Quad Cities. (KWQC)

Levi Faulkner was the first baby to be born at Genesis Hospitals in 2020. He came into the world at 2:57 on New Year's morning.

Mom and dad say his due date wasn't until January 15 but he decided to show up early.