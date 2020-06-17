Bettendorf delays decision on proposed budget cuts

Bettendorf city leaders are putting their decision on hold when it comes to several proposed budget cuts, including closing and selling the Life Fitness Center.

(KWQC)

Bettendorf officials have said the coronavirus pandemic has left the city with a roughly $2 million revenue shortfall because of a reduction in tax revenue from sales, gaming, hotel, and roads.

Recommended cuts include:

• Not opening Splash Landing in 2020 - $250,000 ($100,000+ net of lost rev.)

• CIP deferrals - $995,000 reduced in Sales Tax and RUT

• Vehicle and electronic equipment deferrals - $678,000 in FY21

• Delay library materials budget - $215,000

• Limit travel for outside conferences - $100,000

• Not opening Frozen Landing in 2020 - $120,000, $100,000 capital

• Split crossing guards with schools - $92,500 (phased in over several years)

• Cancel playgrounds for 2020 - $87,000 ($52,000 net of lost rev.)

• Close Life Fitness Center & sell the property - $150,000, Sale price of property

Mayor Bob Gallagher said Tuesday the city will wait until October to see if sales taxes, hotel-motel taxes, and gaming taxes come in higher than expected.

He also said a number of citizens came to Tuesday’s council meeting and said they would be willing to pay higher fees to support the fitness center.

In the meantime, the city is also waiting on grant money to help pay for the hiring of new firefighters.