Bettendorf doctor facing new drug charges

A Quad city doctor is in trouble again over prescription drugs and his Bettendorf office is currently closed.

According to court documents, Dr. Paul M. Bolger is accused of providing prescription drugs outside of his Bettendorf office to undercover officers on Feb. 12, 2019, while he was under court supervision.

It comes after he pleaded guilty to charges related to the inappropriate signing of prescriptions to patients in Aug. 2017. That's when he pleaded guilty to 18 counts of making false statements.

Bolger works out of the Medical Aesthetics and Wellness Center in Bettendorf, which sent out a notice to patients saying it is now "closed indefinitely".

