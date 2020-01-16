Bettendorf doctor sentenced to prison for failing to pay employment taxes

A Bettendorf doctor was sentenced Wednesday to six months in federal prison for failing to pay more than $400,000 in employment taxes for several businesses.

Narinder Kumar, 66, also was ordered to serve three years of supervised release once he completes his prison term. He was fined $10,000 and ordered to pay $721,394.34 in restitution, which has been paid in full, U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum, of the Southern District of Iowa, said in a media release.

Kumar pleaded guilty in August to failure to pay employment taxes.

In July 2014, Kumar was responsible for paying withheld employment taxes on behalf of Jai Mata Lakshmi, doing business as Embers of Phoenix, according to the release.

Jai Mata Lakshmi operated two businesses at the same Davenport location – Echelon Sports Bar and Embers of Phoenix. Kumar willfully failed to pay the second quarter 2014 withheld employment taxes due on behalf of Jai Mata Lakshmi In violation of federal tax laws, according to the release.

Kumar admitted from 2010-2016, he was responsible for paying employee withholding taxes for Bettendorf Pediatric, Echelon Sports Bar, Embers of Phoenix, and Funky Desi, and failed to pay $461,390 in taxes.

These businesses also failed to pay $260,004.16 in Social Security taxes and Medicaid.