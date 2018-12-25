Bettendorf family grateful after Christmas day fire damages their home

A Bettendorf family is thankful this Christmas after flames ripped through their home.

“I am kind of in shock,” homeowner Amy Harksen said.

Firefighters from three different departments battled the fire Tuesday afternoon. Fire investigators believe it started in a chimney and spread to the attic.

"The family won't be able to stay here,” Bettendorf Fire Chief Steve Knorrek said. “The roof burned off in the back and there is a fair amount of damage."

The fire started just after 4:00 Christmas afternoon. The family had just finished opening Christmas gifts.

"All of a sudden black smoke started billowing out of the fire place and then the back ceiling part was all black smoke,” Harksen said.

All seven people and the family cat got out and were not hurt. Everything the family owned was left behind.

"We have some good friends and neighbors here offering to help us,” Harksen said. “We don't even have a credit card right now."

While flames ruined the evening plans for the Harksen, they say they are still finding gratitude.

"The main thing is that we're all alive and okay,” Harksen said.

The Bettendorf fire chief said the damage is extensive. Crews had to cut a hole in the roof to get to the fire in the attic. It is unclear when they will be allowed back into their home. The family did have insurance.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the family.

