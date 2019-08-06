Bettendorf firefighters rescue three ducklings from drain

The Bettendorf Fire Department rescued three little ducklings who fell in a drain Tuesday morning.

The department shared this post by Quad City resident Alycia Hope, who says while she was walking into work, she saw a mother duck with her ducklings crossing 18th St. She says cars weren't stopping for them, so she ran out into the street to stop traffic.

Three of the ducklings then fell into a drain, while mama duck and the four other ducklings made it onto the grass.

Hope called the Bettendorf Fire Department, asking them to rescue the three ducklings that fell into the drain. She says they came right away to help, but the ducklings were "feisty and weren't letting the men grab them."

Firefighters tried to rescue the ducklings for another hour and a half, but still no lucky. Finally, two years later, they managed to rescue the ducklings.

"We are so thankful for these guys," Hope wrote in her post. "Even if it's only for some ducks. Think about how hard they would try and help your family or friends!!"